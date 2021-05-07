Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan appointed

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Egizbayev Serik was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Serik Egizbayev was born in 1963 in the West Kazakhstan region, graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh State Academy of Law. Qualification in the specialty - agronomist scientist, civil service manager, lawyer.





He began his labor activity as a worker at the Chapaevsky breeding plant in the Ural (now West Kazakhstan) region.





From 1986 to 1990 he worked in various positions in the Komsomol organizations of the region.





From 1990 to 1997 - secretary-head of the ideological department of the Ural Regional Youth Union of Kazakhstan, first secretary of the West Kazakhstan Regional Youth Union of Kazakhstan.





From 1997 to 1998 he worked in the akimat of the West Kazakhstan region in the positions of chief inspector and deputy head of the department of organizational and personnel work.





From 2000 to 2001 he worked as the head of the office of the Department of organizational and personnel work of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From 2001 to 2007, he held various positions in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From 2007 to 2016 he worked in various positions in the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In October 2016, he was appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In March 2017 - Deputy Chairman of the Board for Regional Development of the RTRC "Kazakhstan".





From September 2019 to February 2021, he held the position of deputy akim of the West Kazakhstan region.





Since February of this year and to the present time he worked as the head of the apparatus of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













