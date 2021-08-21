Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan appointed

By the Government resolution, Askar Umarov was appointed Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister reports.

Askar Umarov was born in 1976 in Almaty, graduated from Turan University.

In 2005 he was appointed deputy director of the Information and Analytical Programs Directorate of "Kazakhstan" Republican Television and Radio Corporation.

He also was the head of the expert and analytical group of KAZENERGY Public Fund and chief manager of KazMunaiGas JSC NC. In 2008 - 2010 he was the First Deputy General Director of Nur Media LLP.

In 2011-2017 - Vice President of the Turkic Academy JSC, the Managing Director of NC Astana EXPO 2017 JSC and President of KazBusinessMedia Public Fund.





In 2017 2020 he was Director General of Kazinform International News Agency.

From January 2020 to the present -board chairman of Kazinform INA JSC.









