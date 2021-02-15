Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan appointed

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Abdykadyrov Alisher was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





Abdykadyrov Alisher was born in 1986 in Almaty. He graduated from Moscow State University named after Lomonosov with a degree in Economics.





In 2009-2015 he worked in the ministries of industry and trade, investment and development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2015-2016 he served as head of the Office of Industrial and Innovative Development of Pavlodar region.





From 2016 to 2018, he was the head of the Investment and Development Department of Astana.





In 2018-2019 - Head of the Office for Investment and Entrepreneurship Development of Astana.





In 2019-2020 - Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazakhstan Center for Industry and Export" ("Kazakhstan Institute for Industry Development").





From February 2020 to the present, he held the position of deputy akim of the Karaganda region.





It is reported that by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ermek Alpysov was relieved of his post as Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with his transfer to another job.





Ermek Alpysov was born in 1971 in the North Kazakhstan region.





Over the years, he worked in the commercial sector. He held the posts of deputy akim of Aksu district of Almaty region, deputy akim of Taldykorgan, akim of Taldykorgan.





He worked in various positions in the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From 2019 to the present - Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.













