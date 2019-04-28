Video Digest: "Republican Meeting on Digitization"

Astana. 14 September. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of State took part in the Republican Meeting on Digitalization on September 13 in Astana.



Heads of state bodies, national companies, deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of large foreign enterprises and organizations took part in the meeting.



Before the beginning of the event, the President of Kazakhstan visited a special exhibition where he was presented with more than 30 IT projects of state bodies and domestic companies for digitization of nine priority sectors.



During the meeting Bakytzhan Sagintayev presented the innovative development program "Digital Kazakhstan", developed by the Government of Kazakhstan.



In addition, before the Republican meeting, the Prime Minister met with the leaders of global IT companies.



Experts noted the importance of information technology and digitalization in the development of business, the state and society, and also exchanged experience in involving the public in the implementation of such programs.



Also, within the framework of the presentation of the "Digital Kazakhstan", Bakytzhan Sagintayev held meetings with Vice President of Cisco for CIS Jonathan Sparrow and CEO of Co-Founder Hyperloop Shervin Pishevar.



