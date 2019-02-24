Visit to "The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan" regional building

Astana. 27 April. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of State inspected "Kazakh Eline Myn Algys" monument, erected in front of the regional building of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. The monument was built on the initiative of 20 ethno-cultural associations of the region and is a symbol of gratitude and purity of thoughts of different ethnic groups to the Kazakh people.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the main wealth of independent Kazakhstan is friendship of nations and nationalities in a poly-ethnic state.



The President of Kazakhstan inspected the building of the Assembly, which also houses "Kogamdyk Kelisim" state institution and the regional ethno-cultural centers.



During the visit, the Head of State was shown "Birligimiz Zharaskan" musical number, performed by representatives of ethno-cultural associations.



Source: Akorda press service



