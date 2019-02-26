Visiting "Green Quarter" residential complex

Astana. 31 May. Kazakhstan Today - During the visit to the residential complex of "Green Quarter" on the left bank of Astana, the Head of the State familiarized himself with environmental solutions for providing comfortable living in the city.



Nursultan Nazarbayev was shown the new services of Kazakhtelecom JSC and Kazpost JSC, including a digital office with hybrid ATMs, an electronic cashier, a post office and a supermarket of parcels, as well as drones and post.kz capabilities.



***



"Green Quarter" is built in accordance with the requirements of environmental construction. It is the first project in Kazakhstan, which is undergoing the LEED international certification.



Source: Akorda press service



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.