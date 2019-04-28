Visiting "Nurly Zhol" new railway station complex

Astana. 31 May. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of the State was informed of implementing the program for developing high-speed passenger traffic, as well as actualizing "Development of Astana Railroad Junction and Railroad Complex Construction" Project.



The President of Kazakhstan has made a statement to the media during the visit to the infrastructure facility.



- Opening of EXPO-2017 exhibition is taking place soon. In this regard, today I am visiting new facilities of the capital city, which are a new pride of Astana. New air routes are being opened, covering almost the entire Europe and Asia. These sites demonstrate a new look of the capital. "Nurly Zhol" railway station is unique, there is no such station in the entire post-Soviet area, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



In addition, the Head of State stressed the dynamic pace of the countryИs infrastructure and transport growth, noting as a positive event the launch of high-speed Talgo traffic from Astana to all regions of the country.



-All that is being built for our stateИs future. These facilities are put in place as part of Nurly Zhol Program. The airport's capacity will increase from three to eight million passengers per year only by launching a new terminal. All visitors to EXPO-2017 will arrive in Astana through these new facilities, the President of Kazakhstan summed up.



The railroad complex is a six-level building with a total area of ??126 thousand square meters, to which six receiving-and-departure tracks are connected. Pick-up and drop-off zone is at the level of the third floor. The station is equipped with most advanced intelligent systems of controlling and monitoring passenger traffic, queue, security and smart ticketing.



