Vladimir Bozhko received a new position

Former Deputy Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko was appointed to the Republican central headquarters of professional paramilitary emergency rescue services, Kazpravda.kz reports.





It is reported that from June 1, 2021, Vladimir Bozhko was appointed Deputy Chairman of the supervisory board of the Republican central headquarters of professional paramilitary emergency rescue services.





In 1971, Vladimir Bozhko graduated from the V.I. Lenin Kazakh polytechnic institute, in 1976 - higher courses of the KGB of the USSR. Specialty -"electrification and automation of mining"; "operational staff".





Previously, in different years, he held leading positions in the system of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has the rank of lieutenant general.





From 2007 to 2014, Vladimir Bozhko headed the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and in 2016 he was elected to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Majilis.





For special services to the Fatherland he was awarded the orders "Barys" of I degree, "Aibyn" of II degree, 43 medals of the USSR, the Republic of Kazakhstan and foreign countries.

















