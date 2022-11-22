Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world

Images | t.me/pressmfakz

Polling stations in the cities of Vilnius, Tel Aviv, Athens, Bucharest, Tallinn, Helsinki, and Riga began their work within the framework of the 2022 presidential election, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Earlier polling stations opened doors in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Omsk, Bishkek, New Delhi, Tashkent, Ashgabat, Islamabad, Dushanbe, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Yerevan, Baku, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Ankara, Istanbul, and Antalya.

Voters reportedly flock to polling stations in the Jordanian capital of Amman and in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. Around 140 and 600 Kazakhstanis eligible to vote are currently staying in Jordan and Uzbekistan, respectively.

120 nationals of Kazakhstan are expected to cast their votes at the polling stations which opened their doors in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the 2022 presidential election kicked off in all regions of Kazakhstan. There are 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan where the citizens can cast their vote. 68 polling stations opened their doors in 53 countries abroad.