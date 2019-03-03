We should not stop at what we have reached - Nazarbayev to Armenian PM

During the meeting, the parties discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation and the further development of trade and economic relations. It marked a high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, pointing out at the existing potential for its expansion, an official website of the Akorda reports.





Good relations always connect Kazakhstan and Armenia. The trade turnover between our states increased by 60% in the past year. Such a trend remains. I would like to note that we should not stop at what we have reached. the governments should continue putting efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. Our companies have the opportunity to invest in the two countries' economies," said the Kazakh President.





Nursultan Nazarbayev also placed attention to the issues of labor migration and the necessity to expand contacts between entrepreneurship of the two states and underlined the favorable conditions in the state.





In turn, Pashinyan thanked the head of state for the possibility to hold a meeting and to discuss the pressing issues of the further strengthening of inter-state relations.





Our interaction is distinguished by the positive dynamic. I am sure that it will develop further. For us, relations with Kazakhstan are very important, and we hope to advance them in the economy, including investment," said the Armenian PM.





In addition, Pashinyan marked the importance to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia within international organizations.





Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Dushanbe, where he has taken part in the session of the Council of the CIS heads of state.









