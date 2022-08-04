WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty

Images | press service of the Akimat of Almaty

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, has arrived in the city of Almaty for an unofficial visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros together with Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with the Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev as well as visited the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University.

While visiting the university, the WHO Director-General made an entry in the book of honorary guests. Then, Dr. Tedros met with the Kazakh science and medicine masters - professors of the university in the Sharmanov Hall of Honor, where he answered troubling questions on the development of the epidemiological situation in the world.

Plenty of measures to promote primary health care are being realized in Kazakhstan. Every citizen can get quality and affordable health care. This is thanks to the 2025 Public Health national project, all key areas of which align with the priorities of the core strategic documents of the WHO at global and regional levels," said the Kazakh minister.

Azhar Giniyat called the opening of a WHO primary health care demonstration site at the Multipurpose interdistrict hospital in Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, a vivid example of cooperation with the WHO.

She thanked the WHO Director-General personally for the support in implementing the Kazakh initiatives, including the promotion of the Astana primary health care declaration globally, as well as the WHO demonstration site and experiences of the country.

In his speech, Marat Shortanov, the rector of the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, thanked the WHO Director-General for the visit to the country's leading university.

Congratulating Dr. Tedros on his re-election for the second term as the WHO Director-General, Shortanov pointed out that he has always supported the member states and guided the WHO during these ever-changing times. He noted that the Organization has been providing support to the member states, including technological one, since the first days of the pandemic.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciates your support to Kazakhstan during the pandemic, which he mentioned in your online meeting in 2021 and his speeches at the WHO Assembly," said Shortanov.