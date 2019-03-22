Xi Jinping congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

Heads of state sent their congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily reports.





President of China Xi Jinping congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and noted high dynamics of development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.





Kazakhstan and China are friendly neighbors and strategic partners. I highly appreciate development of Kazakhstan-China relations and ready to jointly strengthen mutual support, deepen cooperation in integration of the Nurly Zher new economic policy and Road and Belt imitative to the benefit of two countries and nations," the telegram reads.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.