Yelbasy meets with International Turkic Academy President

Photo: the press service of the Leader of the Nation

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (the Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has received the President of the International Turkic Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali,the press service of the Leader of the Nation reports.

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed about the current activities and future work plans of the International Turkic Academy.

During the conversation, Darkhan Kydyrali reported to the First President of Kazakhstan on the accomplishment of the tasks set at the session of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

The President of the International Turkic Academy also provided Nursultan Nazarbayev with information on the implementation of the key directions of program articles "Rukhani Janghyru" ("Spiritual Modernization") and "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".

Also, Darkhan Kydyrali presented a number of books and works devoted to the history of the Turkic world and the development of independent Kazakhstan.

