Yelbasy presented with Honorary Senator ID and pin

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been presented with the pin of the Honorary Senator and the respective ID.

This day is another important day in the history of the Senate - at the initiative of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the last meeting, the deputies unanimously adopted a historic decision to confer the status of the Honorary Senator upon the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev," said Chairwoman of the Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva.

Dariga Nazarbayeva disclosed the reasons why Yelbasy is awarded the status.

Highly respected Nursultan Abishevich, this is recognition of your work in creating the foundation of our statehood, determining the path of strategic development of the country, recognized all over the world. For your creative contribution and professionalism in forming a bicameral parliament, please accept it as a sign of the senators' great respect for you," she added.

It is to be recalled that at the plenary session on May 30, the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to confer the status of the Honorary Senator of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon Nursultan Nazarbayev. All 40 senators participating in the meeting unanimously supported the decision.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.