Yermekbayev asked for forgiveness from President, relatives and friends of victims

The President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, during which he introduced the newly appointed Minister Murat Bektanov, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

Introducing the new leader, the Head of State expressed confidence that his knowledge and experience will help to cope with the tasks facing the Armed Forces.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that in a difficult situation in the world and the region, the army must be ready to repel any external threats and ensure the security of the state.

The President declared the inadmissibility of emergencies like those that happened in Arys and Bayzak district of Zhambyl region. The Supreme Commander recalled that after the events in Arys, he gave instructions to ensure security at the ammunition depots. As the Head of State said, some work in this direction has been done, but there are still unresolved issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks for the leadership of the ministry.

In particular, the President focused on the need to fully implement all the priorities of the Concept for the Development of the Armed Forces until 2030, to continue measures to prepare command and control bodies for a quick response to threats to military security.

The head of state instructed to pay special attention to coordinated work with the domestic defense-industrial complex in fulfilling the task of re-equipping the Armed Forces.

Along with this, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for high-quality training of officers and servicemen under the contract, and also pointed out the inadmissibility of the facts of corruption among officers and generals.

The Supreme Commander demanded that decisive measures be taken to ensure security at all ammunition depots and accelerate the construction of modern storage facilities away from settlements. The corresponding funds should be provided in the National Project "Safe Country".

In conclusion, the Head of State wished the new minister and all servicemen success in their responsible service.

Murat Bektanov took the oath as a member of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the retired Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev also made a speech. He asked for forgiveness from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, relatives and friends of the victims, as well as from those injured as a result of the tragic events in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region.













