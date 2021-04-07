Yerzhan Kazykhanov appointed as President’s special representative for int’l coop

The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Kazykhanov as the President’s special representative for international cooperation relieving him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the President’s press service said.





