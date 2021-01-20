Yessimov reports on Samruk Kazyna work outcomes

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

The latter reported on the preliminary outcomes of the Fund’s work in 2020, the presidential press office said.

The growth of the assets of the Fund’s companies settled at KZT 800 bln. For the past three years the Fund transferred KZT 554 bln to the National Fund for repayment of loans. Yessimov also reported on extensive work purposed to support domestic commodity producers.

Following the meeting the President encharged the CEO with certain tasks.

