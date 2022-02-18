Система Orphus

Zhanalsyn Arkharova dismissed from her post as Supreme Court judge

17.02.2022, 12:11 1596
Kazakh Senate Deputies adopted the submission of the dismissal of the Supreme Court judge Zhanalsyn Arkharova from her post, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Zhanalsyn Arkharova had served as a judge of the Supreme Court for over nine years. In December 2020 she joined the Supreme Court Council.
 
President Tokayev gives interview to Qazaqstan TV channel

17.02.2022, 21:25 1226
Images | Qazaqstan TV
Qazaqstan TV channel aired an interview with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which the Kazakh leader focused on the events that shook the entire country in early January 2022 and which he described as a coup attempt, Kazinform reports.
 
In his interview President Tokayev stressed that the peaceful protests which started in parts of the country in early January were hijacked by terrorists and quickly spread to many regions of Kazakhstan.
 
According to the Head of State, people took to the streets to express their disapproval, to protest peacefully, however, the situation took an unexpected turn leading to the most tragic events in the 30-year history of independent Kazakhstan.
 
Armed terrorists tried to use the situation to stage what President Tokayev called ‘a coup d’etat’, targeting Kazakhstan’s statehood, integrity and security of the nation. The Head of State emphasized that peaceful protesters had nothing to do with well-coordinated armed attacks.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed that large scale investigations are underway and it will take some time. He vowed to give answers to all the questions without holding back anything from the people.
 
The President again reiterated that he doesn’t regret his decision to request the CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s assistance in protecting the key strategic facilities during the unrest that gripped Kazakhstan.
 
The Head of State went on to add that crisis situations offer opportunities and he is going to unveil new political reforms in his state-of-the-nation address in mid-March.
 
In his interview Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the personnel policy, the President's talent pool, the press in Kazakhstan, the independence of the Kazakh language and more.
 
President Tokayev receives Internal Affairs Minister

17.02.2022, 18:09 1301
Images | Akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.
 
President Tokayev was informed about the measures taken to restore public order in the country.
 
2,739 criminal cases on robbery, arms trafficking and intentional damage to someone else's property are under investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 271 detainees remain in custody. 196 of those detained were previously held criminally liable. 
 
Minister Turgumbayev said that Majilis deputies, members of the public monitoring committee, national preventive mechanism, as well as non-governmental organizations are granted access to the pretrial detention centers.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also heard a report on the measures to increase preparedness of law enforcement agencies to crisis situations and to reconsider the algorithm of law-enforcement agencies' interaction.
 
The President instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry to continue work on ensuring public order in the country, protecting constitutional rights of those detained and carrying out unbiased investigation into the causes of the January tragedy.
 
Kazakh Head of State receives Defense Minister

17.02.2022, 12:42 1401
Images | Akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
During the meeting, President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the work ongoing to reform the Kazakh army.
 
Zhakssylykov briefed on the implementation of the Bezopasnaya Strana (Secure Country) project and tasks given by the Head of State to improve the structure, size of the Armed Forces as well as training of the forces, further digitalization, military infrastructure development, increasing the prestige and attractiveness of the military service.
 
Tokayev was informed about the measures aiming at greater efficiency of decision-solving in ensuring military security of the state, including as part of the formation of the Special Operations Forces.
 
Also, the Supreme Commander was reported on the current situation with the manpower, state of weapons and military vehicles, and stockpiles of logistic resources. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's tasks, the Defense Ministry takes measures on technical re-equipment of the forces in cooperation with the domestic military-industrial complex.
 
Concluding the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring the comprehensive and systemic development of the Armed Forces and maintaining its readiness at the required level as well as gave a number of instructions aiming at further increase of the country's defense capacity.
 
Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance

10.02.2022, 22:26 21706
Images | inform.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia as well as other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) partners for the assistance in countering the terror attack, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

I once again thank Vladimir Putin and other partners within the CSTO for the invaluable support in countering the unprecedented terror attack on Kazakhstan," said Tokayev.

 
Earlier the Kazakh Head of State said that the exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global politics took place between Kazakhstan and Russia.
 
Tokayev said that Russia plays an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability, security in the region.
 

We support Russia's stand on the indivisibility of security in the Eurasian space," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Bakhyt Sultanov appointed Damu Fund CEO

09.02.2022, 11:05 24926
Images | MTI
Bakhyt Sultanov is appointed as the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund CEO, Kazinform cites the Fund's press service.
 
Born on November 29, 1971, is the graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University.
 
Since September 11, 2018 until June 13, 2019 served as the Astana Mayor.
 
Since June 17, 2019 acted as the Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan. On January 11, 2022 was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister, Head of UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia meet

08.02.2022, 20:02 26666
Images | Polisia.kz
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov met with Head of the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia Ryszard Komenda, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz.
 
During the meeting he was told about the police actions during the peaceful meetings and mass riots, consequences of the terrorist acts, as well as pre-trial investigations underway. Special attention was paid to the observance of rights amid criminal proceedings.
 
The sides also shared views on priority issues and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of observance of human rights.
 
Elbasy's lifetime chairmanship in RK Security Council and KPA canceled - Tokayev signed the law

07.02.2022, 17:17 28691
Images | elbasy.kz
The head of state signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The text of the Constitutional Law is published in the press.
 
According to the amendments, the norm that the initiatives in the main directions of foreign and domestic policy are coordinated with Elbasy was excluded from the Law "On the First President".
 
Amendments to the laws "On the Security Council" and "On Kazakhstan People's Assembly" cancel Elbasy's right to lifelong chairmanship in the Security Council and Kazakhstan People's Assembly.
 
Also, the Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
 
Bolat Zhurabayev appointed Commander of Special Forces of Kazakhstan

03.02.2022, 14:55 36766
Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
By order of the Head of State Bolat Zhurabayev has been named the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.
 
Notably, in accordance with the order of the President of January 19, 2022, No.779 the Special Operations Forces Command within the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan was established.
 
The Special Operations Forces are responsible for special tasks to provide defense capacity and military security of the country, including involvement in anti-terror operations and combating illegal armed groups.
 
