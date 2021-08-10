110 criminal cases initiated for falsification of PCR tests and vaccination passports

Images | open sources

110 criminal cases were initiated for falsifying PCR tests and vaccination passports, said the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Whole schemes for provision of fake medical documents have been identified. Tour operators were involved in the manufacture and sale of fictitious vaccination passports. Such facts were discovered at railway stations, airports and at checkpoints of the state border. So, since the beginning of the year, 110 criminal cases have been registered, of which 60 were for falsification of PCR certificates and 50 for vaccination passports," reads the report.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.