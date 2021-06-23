113 pedophiles jailed within six months in Kazakhstan

picture: levencovka.ru

113 pedophiles have been jailed for six months in Kazakhstan, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan said.

113 pedophiles were sent to correctional institutions for cases of sexual abuse of children," reads the report.

More than T11 billion have been reimbursed to the state budget, and T3.4 billion of wage arrears have been recovered in favor of 405 thousand workers.

Mobile groups have suppressed more than 70 thousand violations of the rights of entrepreneurs, canceled 29 thousand administrative proceedings worth more than T26 million. As a result of the tightening of criminal legislation, the number of people imprisoned for driving in drunk condition increased by4.5 times from 106 to 473", reads the report.





