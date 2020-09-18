115 Kazakhstanis with CVI are in serious condition - Health Ministry

In Kazakhstan, 115 people are in serious condition due to coronavirus infection, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Information on the incidence of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan as of 17.09.2020. At the moment, 3,916 people continue to receive treatment for coronavirus infection, including 35 children. There are 2,202 patients in hospitals, 1,714 at the outpatient treatment," the message says.

According to the press service, 115 people are in serious condition, 18 are in extremely critical condition, 18 are on lung ventilators. During the day, 8 people died.

Recall, yesterday it was reported that due to coronavirus infection 125 people are in serious condition.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.