12, 830 Kazakh medical workers tested positive since pandemic outbreak

In Kazakhstan, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 12 000 health workers have contracted coronavirus infection, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes Timur Sultangaziev, chairman of the Health Ministry’s Committee for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, as saying at the briefing in the CCS.





Since the announcement of the pandemic, the number of infected healthcare workers is 12,830. Of these, 8,442 applications for compensation payment were received and examined by regional commissions on the incidence of COVID-19 and pneumonia in their professional activities. Of these, at the regional level, 68% of applications or 5,559 cases were confirmed, which were then entered into the information systems of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labor," Sultangaziev said.





According to him, to date, 4,550 medical workers have received compensation. This is 81% of the number of applications confirmed by regional commissions.





On lethal cases, the regional commissions considered 82 facts out of 182, on which the mortality claims were related to professional activities. 45 families have already received compensation, that is, 82% of the accepted applications," he accounted.





Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to unconditionally make payments for all confirmed cases of coronavirus among health workers as soon as possible.













