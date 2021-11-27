12 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions in Kazakh capital

Images | aboutoutdoors.wordpress.com

Air Astana announced the restoration of regular flights to India.

Flights will be operated from December 16, 2021, 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Departure of the flight from Almaty at 07:50, arrival in Delhi at 11.10. Return flight from Delhi at 12:20, arriving in Almaty at 16:40. The duration of a one-way flight will be 3 hours 50 minutes.

Transit passengers from Kiev, Bishkek, Istanbul, Tbilisi and Baku are offered convenient connections," the press service said.

The cost of tickets in economy class in both directions, including airport, fuel and other taxes, starts from 234 755 tenge, in business class 453 419 tenge.

All passengers flying to Delhi, including children, must fill out a form on the portal , and passengers over 5 years old must also upload a negative PCR test for COVID-19, made no earlier than 72 hours before arrival.

In addition, before boarding an aircraft in the country of departure and after arrival, each passenger must undergo a thermometry procedure. If a traveler is diagnosed with symptoms of coronavirus infection, he will be sent for isolation to a medical facility in the republic.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated tourists will need to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in India, go through a seven-day home quarantine and take a second PCR test on the eighth day after arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from these requirements, the airline said.