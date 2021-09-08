12 regions of Kazakhstan are in the red zone for coronavirus

12 regions of Kazakhstan are in the red zone on coronavirus epidemiological situation.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Monday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangystau, Pavlodar regions are in the red zone.

The yellow zone covers the East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan regions.

The Turkestan region is in the green zone, where the situation is assessed as stable.













