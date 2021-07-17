Система Orphus

13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

16.07.2021 1243
13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’
Kazakhstan’s 13 areas, including three cities and 10 regions, are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informed.
 
Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the 'red zone' of the COVID-19 spread map.
 
Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.
 
East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read