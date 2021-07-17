13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the 'red zone' of the COVID-19 spread map.
Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.
East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.
Source: Kazinform
