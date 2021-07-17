13 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan’s 13 areas, including three cities and 10 regions, are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informed.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the 'red zone' of the COVID-19 spread map.

Almaty and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.