14 countries are open to citizens of Kazakhstan in the time of pandemic

14 countries are open to the citizens of Kazakhstan during the pandemic.

The Department of State Revenues of the Mangystau region reported which countries are open to people of Kazakhstan during the pandemic. The list includes the Maldives, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Georgia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and South Korea, the Seychelles, Romania and Iceland.

At the same time, the requirements for entering these countries are slightly different. So if only a PCR test with a negative result is required for the Republic of Maldives, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, Georgia, Seychelles, Romania and Iceland require a certificate confirming the passage of two stages of vaccination against COVID-19, approved by the WHO. The report also notes that similar rules on the requirement of vaccination will soon enter into force in Thailand.

The requirements do not apply to transit passengers.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.