152 thou procedural decisions undergo prosecutorial supervision in Kazakhstan

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to Assylov, over seven thousand offenses, most of which were detected in the sphere of government procurement, health, environment, and observance of the rights of children, have been eliminated thanks to the Prosecutor Office's measures since the start of the year. Administrative and disciplinary action was taken against over 10 thousand civil servants and quasi-sector employees. Thanks to the involvement of prosecutors KZT8.4bn was reimbursed, labor rights of over 177 thousand persons were restored, and salary arrears to the tune of over KZT1bn were paid off.

The President was briefed on the crime situation and measures taken to observe the constitutional rights of the citizens in the criminal and legal sphere. 596 illegally arrested individuals were released from the offices of investigative authorities. It was initiated to review the sentences of 542 persons, the situation of 90 was improved and nine were acquitted.

Tokayev was also reported on the implementation of a new three-tier model of criminal proceedings. 152 thousand procedural decisions have so far undergone prosecutorial supervision, of which over 11.5 thousand were recognized as illegal. Unjustified involvement of almost one thousand citizens in criminal proceedings was prevented.

Assylov informed the Head of State in detail about the measures to protect businesses, especially ones aimed at preventing illegal criminal proceedings. According to the President's task, the legality of all criminal cases against entrepreneurs is reviewed. Of the 378 cases currently under consideration, 36 were turned down. 12 pretrial investigations have been initiated into the cases of hindrance to businesses, and abuse of authority by officials of law enforcement and other government bodies.

A complex of organizational and legislation measures is being prepared to exclude cases of unjustified involvement of entrepreneurs in criminal proceedings.

The Head of State also heard about the investigations of the January events. As of today, cases against 489 persons have been taken to the court. 331 people have so far been sentenced, mostly for stealing, looting, storing, and stealing guns. 23 persons were sentenced to actual deprivation of liberty, and the rest to other forms of punishment. Cases of unlawful methods of investigation and deaths of people during the mass riots are under special control.

For his part, Tokayev noted the importance to identify objectively all circumstances and those guilty during the January strategies as well as keep the public informed regularly about the results of the investigations. In addition, the President paid attention to the special importance of the rule of law in all spheres of the social and economic life of the country.