165 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 165 more coronavirus cases, including 54 showing no clinical symptoms of disease, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

14/4 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 26/4 in Almaty, 2/1 in Shymkent, 9/5 in Akmola region, 2/2 in Aktobe region, 2/2 in Almaty region, 9/2 in Atyrau region, 26/4 in East Kazakhstan, 3/1 in Zhambyl region, 10/6 in West Kazakhstan, 19/6 in Karaganda region, 10/0 in Kostanay region, 3/3 in Mangistau region, 7/5 in Pavlodar region, 12/1 in North Kazakhstan, 11/8 in Turkestan region.

As a result the country’s coronavirus tally climbed to 105,408.





