17 foreigners deported from Kazakhstan due to expired PCR certificates

17 foreigners have been deported from Kazakhstan due to expired certificates of PCR analysis, the press service of the Interdepartmental Commission (IAC) for combating coronavirus infection reports.

Epidemiologists of sanitary and quarantine checkpoints have deported 17 foreigners who arrived on flights to Kazakhstan since October 6, 2020," reads the statement.

They had expired certificates of PCR tests or certificates of passing an express test.













