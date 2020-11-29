19-year-old woman threw her newborn baby into toilet in West Kazakhstan region

A 19-year-old woman threw her newborn child into the toilet in the West Kazakhstan region, reports the My City portal.

The tragedy happened on November 23 in the village of Zhanazhol of the Kaztal region. According to villagers, a woman aged 19 gave birth to a child, wrapped it in a bag and threw him into the toilet," reads the statement.

The health department reported that the woman gave birth at home, the child was alive.

According to forensic experts, the newborn baby died of hypothermia. The woman is in hospital now, psychologists are working with her, " said the department.

According to the villagers, the young woman is a college student. A forensic medical examination was appointed.













