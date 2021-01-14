1.1 tons of heroin seized after international operation in Almaty

1.1 tons of heroin have been destroyed in Almaty, the Committee for Financial Monitoring (CFM) of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said it has been the second largest batch in history.

A large batch of heroin with a total weight of over 1.1 tons has been destroyed. The drugs were seized by CMF employees as a result of an international special operation carried out jointly with the criminal customs police of Germany, and under the assistance of law enforcement and customs services of Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands," reads the report.





According to the officers, so-called "processed marble" was imported into the territory of Kazakhstan in October 2019.

When inspecting goods shipped to the Netherlands, investigators found 2208 briquettes of heroin. The criminal group planned to carry out the transit of drugs from Iran to the countries of the European Union," said the message.









