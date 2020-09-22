1.2 thousand people including 22 children are missing in Kazakhstan

1.2 thousand people are missing in Kazakhstan, including 22 children, said Duman Tayev, head of the criminal police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Currently, 1.2 thousand people are listed as missing, including 22 children. Most often, men disappear due to their departure on business trips to other regions, for seasonal work, on various flights, driving cars, transporting goods, and so on. Women who abuse alcohol mostly disappear, and among adolescents most of them are from disadvantaged families. The main reasons for disappearance of minors are dysfunctional families, quarrels with their parents, unwillingness to live with them because of the systematic use of alcohol," he said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.