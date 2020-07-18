Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 65,188

Over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions: Nur Sultan city - 204; Almaty city - 219; Shymkent city - 76; Akmola region - 43; Aktobe region - 53; Almaty region - 88; Atyrau region - 218; East Kazakhstan region - 133; Zhambyl region - 87; West Kazakhstan region - 101; Karaganda region - 100; Kostanay region - 49; Kyzylorda region - 74; Mangistau region - 41; Pavlodar region - 63; North Kazakhstan region - 95; Turkestan region – 30.

In total 65,188 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.













