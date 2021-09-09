1 million doses of QazVac vaccine produced by Kazakhstan - Research Institute

1 million doses of QazVac vaccine were produced by the Research Institute of Biosafety Problems, said Kunsulu Zakarya, developer of the Kazakh vaccine QazVac, General Director of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.

From April to the present day, we have produced and delivered 1 million doses of vaccine to the warehouses of IC Pharmacia," she said.

According to her, 25 thousand doses were delivered to Kyrgyzstan, where QazVac had been registered.

To date, 6051 people have been vaccinated with the QazVac vaccine in the Zhambyl region," Zakarya added.





