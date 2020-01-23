20-cm tumor in newborn removed shortly after birth in Almaty

A newborn baby with a sacrococcygeal teratoma underwent a unique surgery in the city of Almaty.

The sacrococcygeal teratoma is a tumor that develops before birth and grows from a baby's coccyx. It is generally not malignant.

The tumor 20cm in size in the newborn was surgically removed shortly after birth. The surgery lasted for two hours. Now the baby feels good and has already been discharged from the hospital.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.