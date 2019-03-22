2011 Nissan Leaf wins world car of the year

Almaty. April 22. Kazakhstan Today - The Nissan Leaf was named World Car of the Year an an event at the NewYork Auto Show, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Over the past year we've seen the 2011 Nissan Leaf win plenty of awards, including the accolade of European Car of The Year and even GreenCarReports' Best Car to Buy 2011, www.allcarselectric.com. reported.



But while its main competitor, the 2011 Chevrolet Volt, may have more awards to its name than Nissan's first attempt at an all-electric mass-produced family hatchback, the Leaf has nabbed the title of the 2011 World Car of The Year.



The eagle-eyed reader will note that the 2011 Chevrolet Volt, despite beating the Leaf in sales figures every month since its launch, wasn't even on the list of finalists for the prestigious title.



According to the rules set out in the WCoTY competition, a car must be available for sale in at least five countries spanning two continents between the period of January 1, 2010 and May 30, 2011.



In order to win, the Leaf had to convince the judges that it had what it takes to be a winner, beating 38 other cars to the title.



The list of cars included Honda's 2011 CR-Z hybrid, Volkswagen's 2011 Touareg SUV, the 2011 Aston Martin Rapide, and the 2011 Porsche Cayenne.



The Leaf impressed judges with its conventional driving experience. Commenting that the car felt like a normal car, only quieter, the judges concluded that: "The Leaf is the gateway to a brave new electric world from Nissan. This five-seater, five-door hatchback is the world's first, purpose-built, mass-produced electric car."



And if the judges were inspired to award the Leaf the award based on its brave new approach to motoring, we're pretty convinced that next-year's title will be even more hotly contested as more and more plug-in vehicles hit the market.



The 2011 World Performance Car of the Year title went to the Ferrari 458 Italia.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.