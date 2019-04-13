2019 Presidential Election: Nomination of candidates to start April 10

Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has announced a timeframe of the 2019 Pesidential election campaign. As per it, the nomination of the candidates shall start on April 10 and finish on April 28, 2019. Deputy Chairman of the CEC Konstantin Petrov said it today at a briefing.

According to him, the timeframe of the major event related to the snap Presidential election in Kazakhstan was developed in strict compliance with the law on elections.

The term of the election campaign is set by the Central Election Commission. Thus, the nomination of candidates shall begin on April 10, 2019 and finish at 18:00, on April 28, 2019," the timeframe reads.

