2020 students perform flashmob in Almaty metro

Almaty. November 30. Kazakhstan Today - 2020 students performed an anthem in the Almaty subway all at once.



According to Caspionet, the number of participants is symbolic, as the state youth policy strategy is to be implemented before the year 2020. The young people conducted this flash mob, commemorating the anniversary of subway establishment and the First President's Day celebration. The mobile museum was organized at the "Theatre named after Auezov" metro station. The drawings of Kazakh artists, exhibition of decorative art and master-classes of jewelers are organized here. The masters showed the process of national jewelries' creation made of silver and natural jewels.



More than 6 million passengers used the subway per year. The subway serves nearly 20 thousand people each day.



"We are planning to launch two stations: "Sairan" and "Moscow" in December, 2013. You know, we agreed to name the station as "Moscow" here, as well as the station "Almaty" in Moscow. And this will add 7 km," said Kydral Begassilyev, Director of Metropoliten State-run Company.



Activists intend to conduct such flash mobs every year. Currently, subway employees are developing a single payment card system for all kinds of public transport.



