203 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

8,882 people, including 464 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





2,970 patients are staying at hospitals, 5,912 are receiving outpatient treatment. 203 patients are in critical condition, 23 are in extremely severe condition and 24 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 630 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.





COVID-like pneumonia death toll surpasses 40,000 in Kazakhstan





Two people have died of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





In total, Kazakhstan has added 226 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours. 71 patients have fully recovered from the disease.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 40,149 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 29,556 people have made full recovery. Kazakhstan’s COVID-like pneumonia death toll amounts to 418.





Kazakhstan sees rise in COVID-19 recoveries





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 368 COVID-19 recoveries, up 51 from the previous day.





East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions have boasted the highest numbers of COVID-19 recoveries – 99 and 98, accordingly. COVID-19 recovery rate in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is also high – 56 patients have made full recovery from the infection.





35 patients have defeated the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Aktobe region, and 3 – in Atyrau region.





In total, 109,643 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.





COVID-19 cases exceed 120,000 in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added over 600 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 120,463.





Nationwide, 630 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, down 74 from the previous day. East Kazakhstan region has reported 236 fresh COVID-19 infections alone.





North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions have detected 54, 52, and 50 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, respectively.





48 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 45 – in Almaty city, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Akmola region, 28 in Almaty region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.





Kyzylorda region hasn’t reported a single case of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.









2 more die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has registered 48 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.





The disease has claimed lives of 2 people. 24 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment after making full recoveries.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,197 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia countrywide. The disease has already killed 420 people. Of 40,197, 29,580 people have beat the disease.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.