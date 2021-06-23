21,569 under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

21,569 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.





Of the total, 6,358 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 15,211 as out-patients.





Nationwide, 458 are in severe condition, 91 in critical condition, and 54 on artificial lung ventilation.





Notably, the country has added 1,119 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.





