230 died amid unrest, Prosecutor General

"230 people, including 19 military and law enforcement representatives, died the countrywide as a result of events occurred in January," Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today's plenary session of the Majilis.

The most died in the city of Almaty up to 139. As is known, 86 attackers were killed during assaults on the administration buildings and during restoring law and order.

Law enforcement forces killed 63 attackers in 7 other regions while defending buildings of akimats, police and National Security Committee's department.

Organizers took actions under the precise plan

At today's plenary session of the Majilis Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events.

According to him, initially meetings were peaceful. Since January 1 people in western regions of Kazakhstan requested to lower gas prices. The Government of Kazakhstan met their requirement, though people in Almaty, Shymkent and other rural settlements went to the streets. On January 4-5 the violence stage started in 11 regions.

He stressed that the organizers took actions under the precise plan. They coordinated all through WhatsАpp and Telegram. Some groups proceeded to looting stores, some attacked on buildings of akimats, National Security Committee, police and President's Residency, etc.

Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings damaged, Prosecutor General's Office

Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings were damaged during the January events," Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today's plenary session of the Majilis.

765 vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulance, police and civil vehicles, were burnt.

Besides, damage inflicted to citizens, business and state reached many billions.

The key goal was to grab power," he stressed.

Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots

Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots," Kazakh Interior Ministry Marat Akhmetzhanov said at today's plenary session of the Majilis.

He added that stores and other business facilities were robbed.

1,700 citizens and business entities suffered as a result of riots. The damage cost over KZT 100 bln," Akhmetzhanov told the sitting underway in Nur-Sultan.