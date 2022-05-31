Система Orphus

272 foreign observers accredited for referendum in Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 21:50 4561
Images | Ministry OF Foreign Affairs OF Kazakhstan
The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan accredited 272 reps from international organizations and foreign states to take part in the national referendum as international observers, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, applications for accreditation of 14 observes from the EU Mission in Kazakhstan, as well as from Germany, Indonesia, Iran, North Macedonia, and Estonia were received. 
 
Earlier it was reported that according to the decree of the President of Kazakhstan No.888 of May 5 this year Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum to introduce changes and additions to the Constitution of Kazakhstan. Kazakh nationals living abroad can also cast their votes in the referendum.
 
Astana Opera to tour south of Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 17:40 4376
Images | Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater Abai 's name
On June 4 and 5, the Astana Opera Ballet Company will perform on tour in Turkestan, and two days later the dancers will arrive in Shymkent, where performances will take place on June 7 and 8. 
 
These cities are considered the cradle of the Turkic world, the spiritual and historical center of the country, where all the nuances of high art are understood and appreciated. Therefore, the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova has prepared a special program, the Astana Opera press office reports. 
 
At the Turkestan Music and Drama Theatre, the team will present the 20th century masterpiece – the ballet Schйhйrazade by the brilliant choreographer Michel Fokine to the music by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The set and costume design for the production is by Lйon Bakst, one of the brightest theatre designers of all time. He worked extensively in St. Petersburg and Paris and was a trendsetter in European fashion for Exoticism and Orientalism at the beginning of the last century. There is a lot of amusing pantomime in this fairytale, acting transformations that will create an opportunity for the corps de ballet and soloists to immerse themselves in the acting element, and also allow both guests and performers to plunge into the mysterious atmosphere of the East.
 
 Michel Fokine’s romantic ballet masterpiece Chopiniana to Frйdйric Chopin’s music will be featured for the audience of Shymkent at the concert hall "Turkestan". The performance is filled with exciting waltzes and mazurkas. The viewers will enjoy the soaring dance that spreads like a weightless haze, recreating the magical world of dreams, with enchanting beauty reigning in it.
 
 Along with one-act ballets, the company will also perform bright concert numbers from the gala program. Its backbone is classical and modern heritage, including numbers on a national theme. 
 

A rich Gala program will change slightly every day of the tour. We have an extensive repertoire and we strive to show that the company works in different genres: from classical to neoclassical and modern," said Altynai Asylmuratova, People’s Artist of Russia, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company. 

 
The highlight of the evening will be fragments from the ballet The Call of the Steppe by Patrick de Bana. The program also includes another new number Qily Zaman staged by this wonderful choreographer to the music of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble Turan, performed by Sultanbek Gumar. The mysterious, interesting national number was highly appreciated in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. 
 
Another premiere of the concert will be the humorous number An Old Photograph to Dmitri Shostakovich’s music, performed by young dancers Nurai Nursafina and Alexander Kornilov. 
 
No one will be indifferent to a bright mass fragment from Boris Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, as it always delights the audience with its power, as well as the dancers’ technical and acting skills.
 
 In addition to young dancers who are very enthusiastic about performing in new concert projects of the artistic director of the ballet company, the viewers of Turkestan and Shymkent will have an opportunity to appreciate the performing arts of experienced principal dancers, masters and stars of the ballet arts – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Madina Basbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Anel Rustemova, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov, Serik Nakyspekov and many others.
 
 The dancers are excited in anticipation of the performance, diligently working every day on the subtle nuances of the tour program with the teachers in the rehearsal studios. Therefore, success is inevitable!

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan moves up 23 spots in Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

30.05.2022, 14:30 4291
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan is ranked 66th out of 117 countries in the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index of the World Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakh Tourism national company.
 
 Kazakhstan made a big jump by moving 23 places up, compared to the 80th place in 2019.
 
 Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan came higher than Kazakhstan ranked 44th, 61st and 63rd, respectively.
 
 Kazakhstan managed to elbow aside such countries as Montenegro (67th), Morocco (71st), Mongolia (84th) and Kyrgyzstan (90th). Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and a number of other countries were not featured into the index. 
 
The Travel and Tourism Development Index ranks the countries based on the set of factors that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector of each country.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstani TV Channels to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary

30.05.2022, 14:05 4211
The national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on June 5 in accordance with the decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports. 
 
Kazakhstani TV Channels are set to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary that features opinions of the country's officials on the main amendments to the Constitution and their impact on the country’s development as well as people’s views.
 
 On May 30, 2022, Qazaqstan TV Channel is to air the documentary film at 04:05 p.m., Kazakh TV at 08:15 p.m., and Almaty TV Channel at 08:35 p.m.
 
PM says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules

27.05.2022, 20:30 28596
Japan will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, Kyodo reports. 
 
Kishida's statement came a day after he said Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years, starting from June 10 for those on package tours with guides and fixed itineraries, amid receding fears over the coronavirus.
 
 "We must have them follow Japanese rules of wearing face masks," Kishida said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. 
 
He said the government will ask tour operators to tell tourists from abroad to abide by the instructions, and persuade companies, schools and other entities accepting foreign citizens to do likewise. 
 
The government has recently said wearing face masks is not always necessary outside and it recommends people to remove their mask when they are more than 2 meters from another person, given the heat and humidity of the coming months and the increased risk of heatstroke. 
 
The tourism ministry plans to create guidelines on anti-virus measures for hotels and other industries before the resumption of inbound tourism, a key driver for Japan's economy before the pandemic's emergence.
 
 Kishida said he will consider further easing the country's entry restrictions by thoroughly implementing the measures. 
 
Japan will double from next Wednesday the cap on daily arrivals to 20,000. The initial impact of the relaxation on the economy may be limited as forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the numerical ceiling.
 
 Japan has been criticized at home and abroad for its overly strict border controls. But as concern lingers among government officials over the potential resurgence of infections, it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists. 
 
Under the current scheme, tourism arrivals will be initially restricted to guided tours from the "blue" list of 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection. These include Australia, Britain, China, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.


Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh President sends letter of appreciation to cultural figure Aitzhan Toktagan

27.05.2022, 17:30 28061
Images | Akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of appreciation to the honored worker of culture Aitzhan Toktagan who conducted a large-scale dombra lesson for students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 "You've made a huge contribution to the promotion of the cultural heritage of our people, opened the musical works and their authors the world has not known before. Your works based on the results of years-long research and studies are in use as textbooks at musical schools and other education facilities. The dombra lesson organized by you united thousands of students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School. The event facilitated the rise in the interest in the art of Kazakh kyi and deepened the knowledge of the upcoming generation. I am sure that the cultural campaign aimed at promoting the national art will take a worthy place in the Guinness Book of Records," reads the congratulatory letter.
 
Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine

27.05.2022, 16:20 28496
Images | Depositphotos
The Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems is ready to develop a vaccine effective at protecting people against monkeypox, its General Director Kunsulu Zakaria said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
When asked whether the Institute is equipped to develop a vaccine against monkeypox, Ms Zakaria said, "Boasting vast experience in working with smallpox viruses and creating vaccines against it, the Institute is ready and has the potential to carry out research aimed at the development of a vaccine effective at protecting against monkeypox."
 
 However, for this to happen, the Institute will need a well-funded program supported by the Government.
 
 Amid rising number of monkeypox cases around the world, no traces of the virus have so far been detected in Kazakhstan.
 
 It bears to remind that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world with its own anti-COVID vaccine - QazVac - developed by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems.
 
Kazakhstan ready to share achievements in cyber security

26.05.2022, 11:30 36231
The 1st Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Bishkek. Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbek addressed the panel session themed "The digital development as a key for efficient integration", Kazinform reports. 
 
He stressed that the "Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan' program was initiated in 2018 which let Kazakhstan climb higher from 108th place to the 31st. A package of instruments was built for the protection of state and personal data. 
 
The Vice Minister announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its achievements in the sphere of cyber security and other instruments with the EAEU member states. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to share cryptography to ensure security during the transfer of data between the EAEU nations. The point at issue is the protection of personal data during the trans-border transfer. He stressed the need for complex integration in the sphere of protection of data.
 
Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation

25.05.2022, 18:30 42976
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev heard a report on the main outcomes of the work of the Committee for the current month, tasks for the upcoming period, and measures to realize the Decree on the National Security Committee's reformation.
 
Sagimbayev briefed on the measures the Committee takes to combat international terrorism, channels of illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, including ones stolen following the January events, as well as measures to strengthen the protection of State border.
 
According to the information presented to the President, as a result of the operations conducted a number of international and regional drug channels were eliminated, and over 15kg of psychotropic substances and four tones of precursors were removed from illegal circulation. The activity of criminal groups involved in firearm and ammunition trafficking was eliminated and caches were identified.
 
In order to maintain the combat readiness, the staff of the Anti-terrorist center carried out three command and staff and 29 operational and tactical training. During the border protection, 632 violators were detained, and over 11km of poaching fishing tackles were removed in the Caspian Sea.
 
Illegal movement of over KZT230mln worth of currency and gold, KZT77.9mln worth of goods, and KZT2.5mln worth of fuel and lubricants were prevented.
 
The Head of State was also briefed on the implementation of his tasks regarding the Committee's reformation, including necessary structural changes in the core operations services, ensuring tasks of the country's leadership are fulfilled, as well as greater performance efficiency.
 
