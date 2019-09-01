30,000 couples divorced in Kazakhstan starting this year

The Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family) pilot project which kicked off this year in Kazakhstan presented its provisional results.

This summer the family support resource centers were opened at the family courts in eight regions of Kazakhstan under the project. Each center provides free psychological, legal counseling. The strategic goal of the center is to draft proposals to insert amendments to the family and marriage laws in order to reduce divorces. Nowadays, the country faces a divorcement growth trend.

As statistics data show, 59,555 marriages were registered during January-June this year that is 1.9% more against the same period of the previous year. 29,025 couples divorced during the period under consideration that is 5.7% more than those split in 2018.

About 600 people sought advice at the family support resource centers since June. Almost 250 separated couples agreed to reunite. The youngest applicant is 21 years old, the eldest is 62. Among those are 345 people being married for more than 10 years, 124 married for 10-20 years, and 27 married for more than 20 years. It is evident that all age groups regardless of how long the couples were married are prone to end in divorce.

The centers work 5 days a week. They counsel by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the following telephone number +7 708 106 0810. You can also dial 150 to get free support.

