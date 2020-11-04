Система Orphus

32 died of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past week

02.11.2020 2296
32 fatalities from COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the period from October 26 to November 1, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
 
Of 32 COVID-19 fatalities, 7 have been reported in Almaty city, 3 – in Shymkent city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.
 
The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,857.



 
