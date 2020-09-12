37 dangerous criminals sent by courts of Kazakhstan for compulsory treatment since beginning of 2020

37 dangerous criminals have been sent by the courts of Kazakhstan for compulsory treatment since the beginning of 2020.
According to the statistical report Number 1 "On the work of the courts of first instance for consideration of criminal cases " for the commission of socially dangerous acts provided by Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, compulsory medical measures were imposed by the courts: in 2015 - 36 persons; in 2016 - 37 persons; in 2017 - 44 persons; in 2018 - 51 persons; in 2019 - 56 persons; for eight months of 2020 - 37 persons, " reports the Prosecutor General's Office.
The Prosecutor General's Office "has no information about the number of people who have undergone compulsory treatment."
Such information may be available in the Ministry of Health Care", reads the report.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.