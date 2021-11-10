Система Orphus

38.7% people fully trust police in Kazakhstan

08.11.2021, 17:26 43363
38.7% of people fully trust police in Kazakhstan, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.
 

A new system for assessing police performance has been created. The main criterion is determined by the level of security of citizens and public confidence. For this, independent institutes conduct sociological research. The results of the first half of the year showed that 38.7% of people fully trust the police, 38.1% partially," Turgumbayev said.

 
These data correspond to the Global Peace Index, in which Kazakhstan ranked 67th out of 163 in 2021.

Source: KazTAG


 
Most read