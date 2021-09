Images | open sources

Another batch of China’s Vero Cell vaccine arrived in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

Another batch of 3 mln doses of Sinopharm Vero Cell approved for use by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan, the Minister’s Facebook account reads.

The first batch was delivered on August 10.













