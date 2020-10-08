400 passengers arriving from abroad quarantined in Kazakhstan

Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport Sadvakas Baigabulov commented on the arrival of the first international flights, taking into account the new requirements for COVID-19, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Yesterday, the readiness of the capital's airport was inspected under additional restrictive requirements.

On the night of October 6, the Nur-Sultan airport received 4 flights from Turkey. A total of 478 passengers arrived, 170 of them were placed in a quarantine hospital for two days without a PCR certificate for COVID-19 to take PCR analysis," the statement said.

He noted that the Almaty airport received 8 flights from Turkey, South Korea and Belarus. 797 passengers arrived, 230 of them without a PCR certificate for COVID-19 were placed in a quarantine hospital for two days to take a PCR analysis.

The foreign citizens who arrived had certificates for COVID-19 with them, no one was deported," added Sadvakas Baigabulov.

It should be noted that at the first airport of arrival, transit passengers without certificates are also placed in a two-day quarantine to undergo a PCR test.

The arriving air passengers were accommodated for PCR testing in quarantine hospitals in Nur-Sultan - in the Ramada Plaza Astana hotel, in Almaty - in the Renion hotel, Ambassador, Shera Park, and Premier Alatau hotels.













