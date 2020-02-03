430,000 jobs to be created in Kazakhstan in 2020 - PM

More than 400,000 jobs will be created in Kazakhstan in 2020, Prime Minister Askar Mamin has said it at the Government’s extended session today.

According to him, one of the priorities of the Government’s work is to create productive jobs. "The implementation of the investment projects aimed at transition to a new technological level of organization of the manufacture of goods and services will help in creating new jobs. This, in turn, will lead to rise in labour productivity - up to 8.2mn tenge per a person (2019 – 7.4mn tenge per a person)," the Head of the Cabinet said.

In his words, 430,000 jobs will be created in all the sectors of economy in 2020.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.