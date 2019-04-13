4 Facts of Offences of Improvement and Landscaping Rules Have Been Revealed within One Day

Astana. 18 September. Kazakhstan Today - Within the environmental month of "Astana-Taza Qala", the Local Police Service of Astana DIA conducts raids. During the first citywide clean-up for landscaping and sanitary cleaning of the city, four drivers have been identified and brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 505 of the Code of the RoK on Administrative Offences "Violation of the Rules of Improvement and Landscaping".



On September 16, employees of the environmental police of the LPS of Saryarka District OIA have detained the driver of HOWO car, who discharged concrete residues at an undesignated location along the Street 111.



On the same day, employees of the environmental police of the LPS of Yessil District OIA have detained the driver of GAZ vehicle, who discharged household waste in an undesignated place.



During the citywide cleanup, employees of the environmental police of the LPS of Almaty District OIA in Astana have detained the driver of GAZ 33021 motor vehicle. He threw away branches of trees in an undesignated place.



All the violators have been brought to administrative responsibility for violation of Art. 505 Part 1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Violation of the Rules of Improvement and Landscaping". The drivers have been fined in the amount of 20 MCI (45 380 tenge).



In addition, employees of the environmental police of the LPS of Saryarka District OIA in Astana have detained the driver of ZIL-31 vehicle, who unloaded melons at an undesignated location, behind "Alash" market. The driver has been brought to administrative responsibility for violation of Art. 505 Part 2 of the Code of the RoK on Administrative Offences "Violation of the Rules for Improvement and Landscaping of Cities and Settlements....", the penalty has amounted to 30 MCI (68 070 tenge). Employees of the road patrol police have taken the vehicle to impound parking lot for non-availability of relevant documents and faulty technical condition of the vehicle.



It should be added that employees of the environmental police of the LPS of Astana DIA have revealed and brought 166 drivers to administrative responsibility under Art. 505 of the Code of the RoK on Administrative Offences "Violation of the Rules of Improvement and Landscaping..." for a total amount of about 5 million tenge since the beginning of the year. They were 58 drivers brought to responsibility for discharging garbage in undesignated places, 52 drivers for draining waste in an undesignated place, and 56 drivers for unloading snow at unauthorized sites.



Source: The official website of Astana city



